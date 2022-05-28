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Responsibility = Response Abillity
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Q&A with Katharina and Navasit and Suchada
In the videos “Pearls of Wisdom” Katharina is answering Questions from her students. Today with Navasit
What for are we responsible?
What exactly is responsibility?
Are we responsible for all our actions?
Are we responsible also for reactions of others?
What is our responsibility for the country/community we live in?
Why does responsibility feel so "heavy"
This video is dedicated to every body who is ready to move beyond limitation to find the real potential and take back their Heritage as a Divine Being having a Human experience!
Katharina is a spiritual teacher since 4 decades, traveling the world and teaching. As an "old soul" her only goal is to help human beings to see beyond the material/persona limitations. She is retired and lives in Chiang Rai Thailand where she has started to grow her own food, planted fruit and other trees and has her own chickens and duck and some other animals.
You can follow my Silver Dove Network at Telegram: https://t.me/joinchat/R-WDl0W6mqMGFiAz or you can reach me there: @KatharinaBless
My energy updates and pearl of wisdom 3-5 posts per week: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/SilverDove/posts
MeWe: www.mewe.com/join/silverdovenetwork
If you have questions you like to ask, you can contact us in our
“Pearl of Wisdom” group at Telegram
Invitation Link: https://t.me/joinchat/FSEkGVEsmdkwYjk1
If you are interested in a personal reading, please check out this page:
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/SilverDove/dakini-oracle-skyview-astrology-readings
In the videos “Pearls of Wisdom” Katharina is answering Questions from her students. Today with Navasit
What for are we responsible?
What exactly is responsibility?
Are we responsible for all our actions?
Are we responsible also for reactions of others?
What is our responsibility for the country/community we live in?
Why does responsibility feel so "heavy"
This video is dedicated to every body who is ready to move beyond limitation to find the real potential and take back their Heritage as a Divine Being having a Human experience!
Katharina is a spiritual teacher since 4 decades, traveling the world and teaching. As an "old soul" her only goal is to help human beings to see beyond the material/persona limitations. She is retired and lives in Chiang Rai Thailand where she has started to grow her own food, planted fruit and other trees and has her own chickens and duck and some other animals.
You can follow my Silver Dove Network at Telegram: https://t.me/joinchat/R-WDl0W6mqMGFiAz or you can reach me there: @KatharinaBless
My energy updates and pearl of wisdom 3-5 posts per week: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/SilverDove/posts
MeWe: www.mewe.com/join/silverdovenetwork
If you have questions you like to ask, you can contact us in our
“Pearl of Wisdom” group at Telegram
Invitation Link: https://t.me/joinchat/FSEkGVEsmdkwYjk1
If you are interested in a personal reading, please check out this page:
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/SilverDove/dakini-oracle-skyview-astrology-readings
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