Quo Vadis





May 24, 2023





In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Pedro Regis for May 23, 2023.





Dear children, I am your Sorrowful Mother and I suffer for what comes to you.





Bend ye your knees in prayer.





Do not turn ye away from the truth.





Humanity walks into the abyss of lack of faith.





The smoke of the demon will cause spiritual blindness everywhere and many will embrace that which is false and walk like the blind leading the blind.





Stay ye with Jesus. Do not turn ye away from His Church.





When ye feel weak, seek ye strength in the Eucharist.





Courage!





Whoever remains faithful until the end will be proclaimed Blessed of the Father.





This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.





I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Stay in peace.





Our Lady Queen of Peace gave a similar message to Pedro Regis on October 3, 2022. That message follows here:





Dear children, the Lord has sent me to you in order to call you to sincere conversion.





Listen to me.





If humanity listened to my appeals, it would be spiritually healed, but men have rejected the mercy of my Jesus and are walking towards a great abyss.





You are heading for a painful future, and few will remain steadfast in the faith.





The Devil’s smoke will spread everywhere.





The truth will increasingly be scorned and spiritual death will be present in the House of God.





I suffer because of what is coming for you.





Be attentive.





Bend your knees in prayer.





Your victory is in the Lord.





This is the message that I give you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed me to gather you here once more.





I bless you in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen. Be at peace.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ej1vNfkX6f8