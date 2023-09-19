Dr. Judy Mikovits _ What's In COVID Shots_ _Every Shot Is A Bio-Weapon._ _ What Are Replication-Defective Viruses As Vaccines & Vaccine Vectors_ Since 2009 mRNA Has Been In Flu Shots_ Shots Include Diphtheria, Hepatitis B, Monkey-Kidne
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.