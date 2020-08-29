Locked Down & Unemployed: The Fed's Solution?...'Bring On The Inflation!'

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
With tens of millions unemployed, and countless businesses gone for good, the heavy hand of government continues to pile on. State and local governments are looking to raise taxes in this environment, and the Federal Reserve, the enabler of big government, intends to escalate the counterfeiting of dollars on top of the trillions already created out-of-thin-air. More taxes and higher prices ahead, which makes for more economic heartache for the American people.