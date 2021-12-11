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🇧🇷 Presidente de Brasil Jair - " Yo Prefiero Morirme Antes Que Perder Mi Libertad"
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🇧🇷Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on vax mandates: "We ask why the vaccine passport? Why this collar they want to put on the Brazilian people? Where is our freedom? I'd rather die than lose my freedom."
🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷
SHARE this far and wide🇺🇸
Join Us👉 @SergeantRobertHorton
🇧🇷El presidente brasileño Jair Bolsonaro sobre mandatos de vax: "Preguntamos por qué el pasaporte de la vacuna? ¿Por qué este collar que le quieren poner al pueblo brasileño? ¿Dónde está nuestra libertad? Prefiero morir antes que perder mi libertad".
🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷
COMPARTE esto a lo largo y ancho
🇧🇷Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on vax mandates: "We ask why the vaccine passport? Why this collar they want to put on the Brazilian people? Where is our freedom? I'd rather die than lose my freedom."
🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷
SHARE this far and wide🇺🇸
Join Us👉 @SergeantRobertHorton
🇧🇷El presidente brasileño Jair Bolsonaro sobre mandatos de vax: "Preguntamos por qué el pasaporte de la vacuna? ¿Por qué este collar que le quieren poner al pueblo brasileño? ¿Dónde está nuestra libertad? Prefiero morir antes que perder mi libertad".
🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷🇧🇷
COMPARTE esto a lo largo y ancho
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