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Christine Anderson, Member of the European Parliament - "No one grants me freedom, for I am a free person."
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244 views • November 01, 2021
"I will most assuredly not get vaccinated because my government tells me to and promises, in return, I'll be granted freedom. Let's be clear about one thing: no one grants me freedom, for I am a free person."
– Christine Anderson, Member of the European Parliament 🇪🇺
– Christine Anderson, Member of the European Parliament 🇪🇺
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