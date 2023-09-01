Raspberry Vitamin C Gummies
- 4 tbs gelatin
- 1/2 cup hot water
- 1 tsp CHIEF ORIGINALS Non-GMO Vitamin C Powder
- 1/2 cup HRS Organic Freeze-Dried Whole Raspberries
- 2 tbs HRS Premium Manuka Honey MGO 514+
1. Blend all ingredients together until smooth.
2. Use a candy mold and evenly spoon in your mixture.
3. Refrigerate for 20-30 minutes until set.
4. Pop out the gummies and store in an airtight container in the refrigerator for 5 days.
