EXCLUSIVE: Thai Princess Has HEART ATTACK After VAXX: Now UNCONSCIOUS & SUFFERING In Hospital

3 months ago Thai Princess Bajrakitiyabha Narendira Debyavati was hospitalized after taking a third Pfizer booster shot.

Sucharit Bhakdi is here to talk about how the Princess has been in the hospital ever since.

Professor Bhakdi met with advisors of the Thai Royal Family and a senior advisor to the Thai government to show them evidence that all mRNA vaccines are dangerous.

The Royal and government officials were convinced that it was the vaccine that gave the Princess a heart attack.

The Pfizer vaccine contract agreement signed by the Thai government was fraudulent and based on false data.

Thai government insiders who are loyal to Big Pharma are trying to keep the truth from the royal family.

BioTech lied to the world and said they had conducted clinical safety studies.

The vaccine bioweapon decreases the amount of ATP produced in the human body which causes a lack of energy.

The people who did this must be held responsible and be prosecuted.

Mirrored - Stew Peters Network