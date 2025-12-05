BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
"Better to live under Putin's rule than to fight" - German youth respond
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1340 followers
46 views • 1 day ago

"Better to live under Putin's rule than to fight."

German zoomers have rebelled against military service due to a new order requiring all 18-year-old zoomers to undergo a medical examination and, in case of a shortage of soldiers, to be sent to the army.

German youth respond by stating they are not going to "die for the state" and are ready to live with the Russians.

And: ❗️Trump stated that he has resolved eight wars, and the ninth is already on the horizon.

Also, sorry not sorry, didn't want to post the video: 

Trump received the first ever "Peace Award" from FIFA at the draw ceremony for the 2026 World Cup football tournament.

