Report by Russian Defence Ministry on progress of special military operation as of 31 January 2026

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

💥 Units of the Sever Group of Forces inflicted fire damage formations of one AFU mechanised brigade close to Maryino, Sosnovka, and Miropolye (Sumy region).

🔥 In Kharkov direction, Russian troops hit units one mechanised brigade, one motorised infantry brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and one territorial defence brigade near Zybino and Grafskoye (Kharkov region).

▪️ The enemy losses were more than 90 troops, eight motor vehicles, one electronic warfare station, and two ammunition and materiel depots.

📍 The Zapad Group of Forces' units improved the situation along the forward edge. Russian troops launched attacks on manpower and hardware of three mechanised brigades, one assault brigade, and one assault regiment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Petrovka, Studenok, Kutkovka, Palamarevka, Glushkovka, Novoplatonovka, Borovaya, Novoyegorovka (Kharkov region), Sosnovoye, and Krasny Liman (Donetsk People's Republic).

▪️ The enemy losses were more than 150 troops, five armoured fighting vehicles including two U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carriers, 18 motor vehicles, and one artillery gun. Four ammunition depots were destroyed.

📍 The Yug Group of Forces' units improved the tactical situation. Russian troops hit formations of one mechanised brigade, one motorised infantry brigade, and one assault brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Zakotnoye, Nikiforovka, Minkovka, Reznikovka, Kondratovka, and Konstantinovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

▪️ The AFU losses were up to 130 troops, one German-made Marder infantry fighting vehicle, 13 motor vehicles, and one field artillery gun. In addition, two electronic warfare stations, 10 ammunition, materiel, and POL depots were neutralised.

🚩 As a result of resolute actions, units of the Tsentr Group of Forces liberated Toretskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥 Russian troops delivered strikes at manpower and hardware of two mechanised brigades, one jaeger brigade of the AFU, one marine brigade, one territorial defence brigade, one National Guard brigade near Grishino, Muravka, Krivorozhye, Novy Donbass (Donetsk People's Republic), Novopodgorodnoye, and Novopavlovka (Dnepropetrovsk region).

▪️ The AFU losses were more than 420 troops, 13 armoured fighting vehicles including three U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carriers, 25 motor vehicles, one artillery gun, and one counter-battery radar station.

🚩 The Vostok Group of Forces' units advanced into the depths of enemy defences and liberated Petrovka (Zaporozhye region).

💥 Russian troops hit formations of three mechanised brigades, two assault regiments of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and one marine brigade near Novoye Pole, Rizdvyanka, Kopani, Gorkoye, and Komsomolskoye (Zaporozhye region).

▪️ The enemy losses were up to 375 troops, 12 motor vehicles, and one field artillery gun.

🔥 The Dnepr Group of Forces' units inflicted fire damage on manpower and hardware of one mechanised brigade and one mountain assault brigade of the AFU near Orekhov, Novodanilovka, Pavlovka, and Magdalinovka (Zaporozhye region).

▪️ The enemy losses were up to 40 troops, five motor vehicles, one electronic warfare station, and two ammunition depots.

✈️ Operational-Tactical Aviation, attack UAVs, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces inflicted fire damage on transport infrastructure facilities that supported the Armed Forces of Ukraine, ammunition depots, temporary deployment areas of the AFU and foreign mercenaries in 138 areas.

🎯 Air defence systems shot down four guided aerial bombs, one U.S.-made HIMARS MLRS projectile, and 47 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles.





📊 In total, since the beginning of the special military operation the enemy has lost:





▫️ 670 aircraft,

▫️ 283 helicopters,

▫️ 111,681 unmanned aerial vehicles,

▫️ 646 anti-aircraft missile systems,

▫️ 27,423 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles,

▫️ 1,653 MLRS combat vehicles,

▫️ 32,972 field artillery guns and mortars,

▫️ 53,267 units of support military vehicles.