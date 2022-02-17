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Medicine and Health / Vaccination
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32 views • February 17, 2022
In its Corona policy, Iceland, like Israel, sees itself as a model country for vaccination coverage of the entire population. Now it has been decided that all children between the ages of five and 11 will be vaccinated by the beginning of January 2022. In response, a group stood up at the end of last year to object to the government's vaccination intentions through a peace march. Here are a few insights from participants in that demonstration.
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