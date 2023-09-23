Prof. Buckhaults warns: DNA contamination found in jabs, cancer risk, integration in human genome

Prof. Dr. Phillip Buckhaults, a cancer gene expert at the University of South Carolina, testifies at the Pandemic Preparedness Listening Testimony.

A colleague of his saved 200 COVID jab vials with each a few remaining droplets in a freezer. Prof. Buckhaults then sequenced these and found large amounts of DNA plasmids (small DNA fragments) in each.

These DNA fragments can cause heart attacks, sustained auto-immune disease, cancer. They are likely to integrate into human DNA and can be passed on to your children (who in turn can pass it on to their children, and so on ad infinitum).

The more DNA fragments there are, the higher the chance of integration, just like the chance of hitting a target up close is much larger with buck shot from a shot gun than with a single bullet. Each dose contains about 200 BILLION DNA fragments.

The amount of DNA contamination in the jabs which were given to the public is much, much larger than in the products that were used for authorization and clinical trials. The products that were injected into the general public were produced with a process that is suited for mass production, but at the risk of much higher contamination. The producers pulled a bait-and-switch.

There are regulatory limits for the allowable amount of DNA in regular vaccines. The same regulations have been used for this gene therapy. In a significant amount of the COVID jabs, the DNA contamination may not exceed the regulation limits.

However, due to their being packaged in lipid nanoparticles (which can be compared to the Trojan horses), these are a huge problem, because they will all get into cells, while DNA in regular vaccines will immediately be destroyed by the immune system. 20 Greek soldiers OUTSIDE the Trojan walls are no problem, but 20 Greek soldiers INSIDE the Trojan walls (after they have been transported in via the horse) can be a huge problem.

REFERENCES

South Carolina Senate Hearing - USC Professor Dr. Phillip Buckhaults | Dr. Jessica Rose

https://jessicar.substack.com/p/south-carolina-senate-hearing-usc

Sequencing of bivalent Moderna and Pfizer mRNA vaccines reveals nanogram to microgram quantities of expression vector dsDNA per dose | Kevin McKernan et al.

https://osf.io/b9t7m/

https://twitter.com/P_J_Buckhaults

https://www.sc.edu/study/colleges_schools/pharmacy/faculty-staff/buckhaults_phillip.php

SOURCE

Segment from: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IEWHhrHiiTY

Mirrored - frankploegman

