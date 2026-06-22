AI is Essential for World Government: Documenting the Race to Build it - Interview with Nico Lagan

What is AI? Why are datacenters being built like mad in the USA, Canada and also elsewhere? Who has defined the nature of AI and set its boundaries? Is there an emergency stop button if it gets out of hand and who controls it? Similar as with the Covid-19 injections the public again has little insight into what really is going on at the top and what humanity is being steeped into. We just can take the bits of information as they come out and piece it together to get the bigger picture. Nico Lagan is doing exactly this as an independent journalist and media presenter. With his tech background he is well poised to understand and translate for laypeople what new AI laws and other plans really mean for the population. I had the pleasure to pick his brain on AI and the big-tech expansion going on right now. Watch and share this exclusive interview with Nico Lagan.