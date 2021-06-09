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1 Keto Curry Spiked Tuna and Avocado Salad
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20 views • June 09, 2021
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We've added an antioxidant-rich powder– curry– to the typical tuna and avocado salad. This meal is high in protein and healthy fat, and it's also low in carbs. The great part is that it doesn't require any cooking or baking. It's quick and easy to make, taking only around 5 minutes!
https://bit.ly/3ggGe0o
We've added an antioxidant-rich powder– curry– to the typical tuna and avocado salad. This meal is high in protein and healthy fat, and it's also low in carbs. The great part is that it doesn't require any cooking or baking. It's quick and easy to make, taking only around 5 minutes!
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