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WHERE IS GONZALO LIRA? - Missing for 5 Days - Kharkov, Ukraine - "The Daily Beast Is Trying To Get Me Killed" - March 31, 2022
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141 views • April 20, 2022
I hope Gonzalo Lira, is safe and alive. It is feared that he was picked up by the SBU, in Kharkov, Ukraine. Last known whereabouts, he was going shopping on April 15.
The Following is under Gonzalo's description that was with this video and also links to a recent articles about him being missing.
Gonzalo's Telegram Channel - Last post was April 15, at 6:16AM - https://t.me/realCRP
I’m not being hyperbolic—for real.
https://showbizcast.com/journalist-gonzalo-lira-dead-missing-age-twitter-now
Archive of The Daily Beast’s hit piece: https://archive.ph/5MzOh
Subscribe to my Patreon channel:
https://www.patreon.com/CoachRedPill
Is Journalist Gonzalo Lira Dead? Missing Case Update - Where Is He Now?
https://showbizcast.com/journalist-gonzalo-lira-dead-missing-age-twitter-now
Gonzalo Lira 'Goes Missing' in Ukraine; Relatives Have Not Heard From Him Since April 15
http://www.informationliberation.com/?id=63026
http://www.informationliberation.com/?id=63026
The Following is under Gonzalo's description that was with this video and also links to a recent articles about him being missing.
Gonzalo's Telegram Channel - Last post was April 15, at 6:16AM - https://t.me/realCRP
I’m not being hyperbolic—for real.
https://showbizcast.com/journalist-gonzalo-lira-dead-missing-age-twitter-now
Archive of The Daily Beast’s hit piece: https://archive.ph/5MzOh
Subscribe to my Patreon channel:
https://www.patreon.com/CoachRedPill
Is Journalist Gonzalo Lira Dead? Missing Case Update - Where Is He Now?
https://showbizcast.com/journalist-gonzalo-lira-dead-missing-age-twitter-now
Gonzalo Lira 'Goes Missing' in Ukraine; Relatives Have Not Heard From Him Since April 15
http://www.informationliberation.com/?id=63026
http://www.informationliberation.com/?id=63026
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