No More Income Tax? A Flat Tax for All?

Hey everyone, welcome back to Common Sense Ohio! Today, we've got a real treat for you as our buddy Glenn Harper joins us to cut through the tax tangle that's got everyone scratching their heads.





In this episode, we're talking taxes, folks—specifically, what goes down when states say "see ya" to income tax. Glenn's here to spill the beans on tax breaks for the big guys, and how Joe The Plumber ends up footing the bill.





Get ready for a deep dive into the world of offshoring too. We'll be chatting about how shipping jobs overseas is messing with our economy, our security, and the stuff we use every day.





And because we can’t always be serious, we’ll roam through some random convos, from the weirdly long time it takes to build outdoor bathrooms to the strange sights you might see in Columbus.





Don't miss our nitty-gritty talk about tax headaches, the ups, and downs of dealing with it if you've got gigs in different places, and just how our government loves to make simple things way more complicated.





So, buckle up for another no-holds-barred episode of Common Sense Ohio, brought to you by our pals at Harper Plus Accounting.





Urban Development and Tax Abatements: "I can say, hey, city, I'm gonna come and tear this building down to build a new one. But to do that, I need a property tax abatement, and I'm gonna have a payroll tax abatement for 10 years. So meanwhile, I build this monstrosity building next to Steve's. I don't pay any property tax. I don't pay any income tax." — Glenn Harper





Top Takeaways





1. **Impact of Tax Policy on Attraction and Growth**: Eliminating state income tax can significantly attract people and businesses, but this needs to be balanced against potential issues such as unfair tax abatements and property tax hikes.





2. **Consequences of Offshoring**: Offshoring manufacturing jobs can lead to national security concerns, loss of domestic manufacturing capabilities, and an influx of cheap, poorly made products that impact various industries.





3. **Value of Quality Tools**: High-quality tools are essential for professionals, and there's a shared concern among the guys about maintaining the integrity and quality of these tools despite current manufacturing trends.





4. **Tax Simplification Proposal**: Glenn Harper advocates for a flat, universal tax rate to simplify the tax system, make it more fair, and alleviate the burden on small businesses.





5. **Bureaucracy in Tax Administration**: The complexity and redundancy of tax departments and the challenges of dealing with multiple tax entities are viewed as unnecessary and inefficient parts of the tax system.





6. **Historical Significance of World War II Events**: The capture of Guadalcanal and the implementation of daylight saving time during WWII highlighted the importance of strategy and conservation in wartime efforts.





7. **Public Infrastructure and Amenities**: The discussion on public bathroom installations and maintenance, including the use of pandemic relief funds, underscores the ongoing conversation about necessary amenities and urban planning.





Construction Timelines: "the installation lasted longer than the construction of Nationwide Arena, Huntington Park, or Lower.com combined." — Brett Johnson





8. **Perspectives on Authority and Governance**: The conversation touches on philosophical attitudes towards government intervention, self-regulation, and the importance of maintaining individual rights and freedoms.





Political Influence on Urban Development: "Once they put their finger on the scale one way or another, like, giving you a little bit of a, an advantage because they think, you know what? We need to infill the city with housing." — Steve Palmer





9. **Need for Financial and Tax Reform in Ohio**: Potential reforms, like a flat tax rate, are considered critical for Ohio's economic well-being, with suggestions that these changes could enhance the state's financial landscape.





Skyrocketing Real Estate Taxes: "My real estate taxes went from 4,000 a year to 8,000 in 1 year." — Norm Murdock





10. **Role of Taxes in Business and Individual Lives**: The discussion about varying tax rates, tax filing challenges, and the necessity of extensions reveals the pervasive impact of taxes on everyday life and highlights the need for accessible and efficient tax services.





