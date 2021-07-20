Gen. Flynn: In Order To Save America, We’ve Got To Save Our Vote

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Election Integrity is Gen. Flynn’s number one priority…
We can talk about the Deep State. We can talk about corruption. We can talk about illegal immigration. We can talk about all the other issues. There’s so many of them.
In order for us to save America, we’ve got to save our vote.
ReAwaken America, a Health and Freedom Conference produced by Clay Clark ThriveTime Show. https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/