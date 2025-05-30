Exposing Truth and Heresy Ancient Writings and Warnings

Tonight, May 29th at 8:30pm Eastern/7:30pm Central





⚠️ The Heretical Gospels EXPOSED | What You Should NEVER Trust

🔔 Watch before you’re misled by false teachings!

In this compelling episode of The Last Christian, we expose five ancient texts that twist truth, contradict Scripture, and misrepresent Jesus Christ entirely. These so-called “gospels” — including the Gospel of Judas, the Gospel of Thomas, and others found in the Gnostic archives — were rejected by the early Church for good reason. From denying the crucifixion to portraying Jesus as a violent child, these writings blur the lines between truth and deception, good and evil.





📛 These texts:

Deny the resurrection

Dismiss Jesus’ divinity

Promote secret knowledge over saving faith

Turn villains into heroes and twist the character of God





🔥 We reveal:

The true content and origins of these heretical writings

Why they directly contradict the Bible

How to defend your faith against spiritual deception

But we don’t stop there…





📘 We also explore the Book of Jubilees and 1 Enoch — ancient writings that, while not included in most biblical canons, offer valuable insight into Jewish thought during the Second Temple period. These texts provide a fascinating bridge between Genesis, prophetic literature, and apocalyptic visions — all pointing toward God’s ultimate plan for redemption.





✝️ Whether you’re a believer defending your faith or a seeker navigating truth, this episode brings clarity in a time of confusion.





👉 Subscribe for more uncensored truth and biblical analysis.

📖 “There is nothing hidden that will not be disclosed.” – Luke 8:17

💻 Visit us at https://www.lastchristian.net for more teaching, downloads, and access to our show archive.