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Migrants Being Bussed and Flown Into the Heartland of America by the U.S. Government June 29, 2021
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31 views • July 02, 2021
If you’re not worried that Biden is destroying America like the European leaders destroyed Europe through mass migration from the 3rd world, there’s something definitely wrong with your thinking process. In fact, I would say you’re a coward for “taking a knee” to spineless childish lefties using schoolyard epithets as their weapon.
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