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Mr TruthBomb: ‘Patel Patriots - DEVOLUTION’ The Series (Vol 1, Part 1-3)[26.10.2021]
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
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111 views • October 27, 2021
NOTE: Hey Mr TruthBomb, what about Trumps 'Operation Warpspeed' and him pushing 5G?
Donald Trump: "I'm very proud about what we did with the 'vaccine'..." [Oct 20, 2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/u19oHDGBMeTU/
You think you are smart? Satan is smarter! The New World Order! MUST WATCH!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/TemKOpBT7x5d/

MrTruthBomb - 21728 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2BWCgiPUMa4u/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/mrtruthbomb/

The Devolution series outlines exactly how President Donald Trump used all the legal powers available to him as President of the United States and Commander in Chief of the United States Armed Forces to defeat the election theft. Donald Trump initiated a real Continuity of Government plan and left office on January 20th but his return is imminent.
Vol2 COMING SOON

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Source material:
Part 1 - https://patelpatriot.substack.com/p/devolution
Part 2 - https://patelpatriot.substack.com/p/devolution-part-2
Part 3 - https://patelpatriot.substack.com/p/devolution-part-3

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Keywords
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