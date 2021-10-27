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Mr TruthBomb: ‘Patel Patriots - DEVOLUTION’ The Series (Vol 1, Part 1-3)[26.10.2021]
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111 views • October 27, 2021
NOTE: Hey Mr TruthBomb, what about Trumps 'Operation Warpspeed' and him pushing 5G?
Donald Trump: "I'm very proud about what we did with the 'vaccine'..." [Oct 20, 2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/u19oHDGBMeTU/
You think you are smart? Satan is smarter! The New World Order! MUST WATCH!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/TemKOpBT7x5d/
MrTruthBomb - 21728 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2BWCgiPUMa4u/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/mrtruthbomb/
The Devolution series outlines exactly how President Donald Trump used all the legal powers available to him as President of the United States and Commander in Chief of the United States Armed Forces to defeat the election theft. Donald Trump initiated a real Continuity of Government plan and left office on January 20th but his return is imminent.
Vol2 COMING SOON
MrTruthBomb does not accept donations.
MrTruthBomb does not do advertising.
MrTruthBomb is not monetised.
Please feel free to download and share to your own channels etc
Source material:
Part 1 - https://patelpatriot.substack.com/p/devolution
Part 2 - https://patelpatriot.substack.com/p/devolution-part-2
Part 3 - https://patelpatriot.substack.com/p/devolution-part-3
Support Patel Patriot here:
Patreon Link: https://www.patreon.com/patelpatriot
Paypal Link: @PatelPatriot
Venmo Link: @patelpatriot
Find MonkeyWerx here - https://www.youtube.com/c/MonkeyWerxUS
MrTruthBomb is on
Telegram: https://t.me/mrtruthbombchat
Bitchute : @MrTruthBomb
Rumble: MRTRUTHBOMB2
Brighteon: @MrTruthBomb
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Email: [email protected]
Donald Trump: "I'm very proud about what we did with the 'vaccine'..." [Oct 20, 2021]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/u19oHDGBMeTU/
You think you are smart? Satan is smarter! The New World Order! MUST WATCH!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/TemKOpBT7x5d/
MrTruthBomb - 21728 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2BWCgiPUMa4u/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/mrtruthbomb/
The Devolution series outlines exactly how President Donald Trump used all the legal powers available to him as President of the United States and Commander in Chief of the United States Armed Forces to defeat the election theft. Donald Trump initiated a real Continuity of Government plan and left office on January 20th but his return is imminent.
Vol2 COMING SOON
MrTruthBomb does not accept donations.
MrTruthBomb does not do advertising.
MrTruthBomb is not monetised.
Please feel free to download and share to your own channels etc
Source material:
Part 1 - https://patelpatriot.substack.com/p/devolution
Part 2 - https://patelpatriot.substack.com/p/devolution-part-2
Part 3 - https://patelpatriot.substack.com/p/devolution-part-3
Support Patel Patriot here:
Patreon Link: https://www.patreon.com/patelpatriot
Paypal Link: @PatelPatriot
Venmo Link: @patelpatriot
Find MonkeyWerx here - https://www.youtube.com/c/MonkeyWerxUS
MrTruthBomb is on
Telegram: https://t.me/mrtruthbombchat
Bitchute : @MrTruthBomb
Rumble: MRTRUTHBOMB2
Brighteon: @MrTruthBomb
UGETube : @MrTruthBomb
Gab: @MrTruthBomb
Odysee: @MrTruthBomb
Anonup: @MrTruthBomb
Email: [email protected]
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