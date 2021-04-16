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ALL ROADS LEAD TO WUHAN
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256 views • April 16, 2021
ALL ROADS LEAD TO WUHAN
Medical reporter Sanja Gupta, broke with his network, CNN, this week to side with former CDC head, Robert Redfield, on his belief that SARS-CoV-2 was, in fact, a man-made virus that escaped from a lab in Wuhan, China. Del breaks down the troubling conflict of interest involved in the WHO’s original #Covid19 investigation in Wuhan and how the US government was actually funding the development of this potential bioweapon in China.
#Wuhan #RobertRedfield #SanjayGuptaMD #ManMadeVirus #CovidOrigin #CDC #PeterDaszak #EcoHealthAlliance #BioWeapon #EndOfTheWorldAsWeKnowIt #DelBigtree #TheHighwire
POSTED: April 15, 2021
Medical reporter Sanja Gupta, broke with his network, CNN, this week to side with former CDC head, Robert Redfield, on his belief that SARS-CoV-2 was, in fact, a man-made virus that escaped from a lab in Wuhan, China. Del breaks down the troubling conflict of interest involved in the WHO’s original #Covid19 investigation in Wuhan and how the US government was actually funding the development of this potential bioweapon in China.
#Wuhan #RobertRedfield #SanjayGuptaMD #ManMadeVirus #CovidOrigin #CDC #PeterDaszak #EcoHealthAlliance #BioWeapon #EndOfTheWorldAsWeKnowIt #DelBigtree #TheHighwire
POSTED: April 15, 2021
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