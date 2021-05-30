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Would Your Family Listen To You?
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31 views • May 30, 2021
It has been said that power is influence and one’s power may be measured by the people they can influence. Great leaders have great influence over many people, but what about the influence over the people that are closest and most dear to them? What about the influence over their family?
In today’s episode, we see how Lot had no influence on his own children as stated in Genesis 19:8.
Furthermore, his sons-in-law made a mock of him according to Genesis 19:14. Finally, he had no influence with his own wife based on Genesis 19:26 and Genesis 19:15-18.
Don’t be too tied up in what you are doing, in what you have, in where you are, that you cannot leave when God calls.
Be careful how you live your life that you do not lose the Godly influence you are supposed to have with your family.
Visit our website: www.gnbcnetwork.org
Let us know how you are doing: [email protected]
Want to donate? https://cxpay2fund.me/charity/online-church-services
In today’s episode, we see how Lot had no influence on his own children as stated in Genesis 19:8.
Furthermore, his sons-in-law made a mock of him according to Genesis 19:14. Finally, he had no influence with his own wife based on Genesis 19:26 and Genesis 19:15-18.
Don’t be too tied up in what you are doing, in what you have, in where you are, that you cannot leave when God calls.
Be careful how you live your life that you do not lose the Godly influence you are supposed to have with your family.
Visit our website: www.gnbcnetwork.org
Let us know how you are doing: [email protected]
Want to donate? https://cxpay2fund.me/charity/online-church-services
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