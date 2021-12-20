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Riccardo Bosi to Fellow Australians: It’s going to happen sooner than you think
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201 views • December 20, 2021
“It’s going to happen sooner than you think because this has already come to its logical conclusion. They’ve run out of ideas. Enough of the bad guys have already been arrested. I don’t know if you’ve been noticing but apart from the Australian politicians and the police and the rest, they’re all falling off the perch. Good-for-nothing Gladys (Berejiklian, former NSW premier), Mick Fuller, Dan Andrews has lost 3 of his MPs. If these people were in charge, they’d still be there, but they’re not. Look internationally. The head of Twitter – gone. NBC, gone. CFOs, gone. They’re all disappearing one by one. The dominoes are falling. We’re now in the ascendancy. But your crooked media won’t tell you that. So turn’em off. And when you turn off the ABC (Australian Broadcasting Corp.) and the commercials, ‘cos they’re all the same – you don’t pay for all the commercials so just ignore them. But what you can do is you ring up Ita Buttrose at the ABC and give her a mouthful and tell her what you really think about the Australian Bolshevik Collective (ABC) that won’t tell the Australian people that they’re being poisoned by the politicians, that won’t tell Australian people that pedophiles are running the show, and the ABC has never once done an expose of pedophilia in this country. Now WHY IS THAT, I wonder? They’re all in on it (someone calls out from the audience). Bingo! (Heard: “They all work at the ABC”.) What have we gotta do? We’ve got to take the power that’s ours. Every one of you, and you guys get it, but too many don’t, but we’re getting there slowly.
Source: https://www.europereloaded.com/riccardo-bosi-to-fellow-australians-can-the-rest-of-us-expect-this/
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Source: https://www.europereloaded.com/riccardo-bosi-to-fellow-australians-can-the-rest-of-us-expect-this/
All and any support for this channel is greatly appreciated.
BTC - bc1qpvzr2cwggvj22dj35t9kgca5cu9dqpn3937ger
BCH - qp8ud67s7gj6nc7r7themmpv2wmcn0uq2s6ugfsenz
ETH - 0x3CdF082C3D5dB15b6f0dc0CbB9351568a5Ea9203
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DOGE - DJCY6QckAjJTXk4ds2VVB57ECyy7n8pSrA
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