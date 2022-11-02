Released on Dec. 15, 2021





For a written copy of the transcript, please refer to the link provided, https://444prophecynews.com/prophetic-word-it-is-time-my-hiding-place/





If you've never heard about Jesus, please click on the link provided and it will take you to a video called, 'Who is Jesus?', https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1PXInXBCqFQ, where you can learn more about Him and how you can have a relationship with Him.

