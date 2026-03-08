The Book of Enoch, Iran, Nephilim, UFOs, and Demons

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Nephilim (Hebrew: נְפִילִים, romanized: Nəfīlīm) are mysterious beings or humans mentioned in the Bible, traditionally understood as being of great size and strength, or alternatively as beings of great power and authority. The origins of the Nephilim remain unclear. Some writers, including the author of the Book of Enoch, view them as the offspring of rebellious angels and humans. Interpretations vary widely across traditions. Second-Temple texts like 1 Enoch and Jubilees depict the Nephilim as offspring of fallen angels (Watchers) and of human women, portraying them as evil giants whose corruption led to the flood described in the book of Genesis. Genesis 6:4...