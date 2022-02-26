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The American Dream - Defined By Lincoln
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12 views • February 26, 2022
I remember having that same dream and by the time I acted on it, the regulations and taxes made it impossible. We need to de-regulate the people.
See Aaron Russo's America Freedom to Fascism
IT IS NOT about homes or debt - That's the dream of the Federal Reserve and the banks.
See Aaron Russo's America Freedom to Fascism
IT IS NOT about homes or debt - That's the dream of the Federal Reserve and the banks.
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