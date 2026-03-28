This was posted today by Scott Ritter.

At my invitation, American military expert and former US Marine and intelligence officer Scott Ritter and American political analyst Garland Nixon are visiting the Chechen Republic. As part of their visit, I gave an interview.

From March 25 to 29, 2026, a packed program is planned for them, including both official meetings and familiarization with the region's culture and landmarks. They will visit the Russian Special Forces University named after V.V. Putin in Gudermes, the "Alley of Glory" memorial complex named after A.A. Kadyrov, the "Heart of Chechnya" mosque in Grozny and the "Pride of Muslims" mosque in Shali, as well as the waterfalls in Nihaloe and the new construction site named after V.V. Putin.

In addition, meetings and interviews with representatives of the republic's leadership, the clergy, and state structures are scheduled, as well as participation in recordings of programs on the ChGTRK "Grozny" television channel.

During the interview, I spoke about the key role of the First President of the Chechen Republic, Hero of Russia Akhmat-Khadji Kadyrov (Dala gIazot kobaldoyla tsu'nan!) in transforming the republic from a "hot spot" into one of the most stable regions of the country. I emphasized that for the first time, the Chechen people were given the right to make their own historical choice, and the people consciously chose peace with Russia, putting an end to the long-standing conflict. Akhmat-Khadji led this process, channeled the people's will into a path of peace and creation, laying the foundations for state and spiritual consolidation and the strategic development course that the Head of the Chechen Republic, Hero of Russia, my dear BROTHER Ramzan Akhmatovich Kadyrov, is consistently pursuing today.

Today, when such guests come to the republic, they see not myths but reality — a people who have gone through trials and preserved their faith, honor, and traditions, a union with Russia that has transformed the land of ruins into a territory of rapid development. Scott, who is not visiting for the first time and who knows our customs well, and Garland, who openly admitted that he is genuinely surprised by our hospitality and customs, will take this truth with them — the truth about a strong, peaceful Chechen Republic — to convey it to those who still view us through the eyes of the past!

Dala t'akhie berkate yoyla!

AHMAT — STRENGTH! RUSSIA — POWER!

GOD IS ONE! ALLAH IS GREAT!