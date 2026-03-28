BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Scott Ritter & Garland Nixon visiting Chechen Republic - clip of meeting
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1371 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
66 views • 2 days ago

This was posted today by Scott Ritter. 

At my invitation, American military expert and former US Marine and intelligence officer Scott Ritter and American political analyst Garland Nixon are visiting the Chechen Republic. As part of their visit, I gave an interview.

From March 25 to 29, 2026, a packed program is planned for them, including both official meetings and familiarization with the region's culture and landmarks. They will visit the Russian Special Forces University named after V.V. Putin in Gudermes, the "Alley of Glory" memorial complex named after A.A. Kadyrov, the "Heart of Chechnya" mosque in Grozny and the "Pride of Muslims" mosque in Shali, as well as the waterfalls in Nihaloe and the new construction site named after V.V. Putin.

In addition, meetings and interviews with representatives of the republic's leadership, the clergy, and state structures are scheduled, as well as participation in recordings of programs on the ChGTRK "Grozny" television channel.

During the interview, I spoke about the key role of the First President of the Chechen Republic, Hero of Russia Akhmat-Khadji Kadyrov (Dala gIazot kobaldoyla tsu'nan!) in transforming the republic from a "hot spot" into one of the most stable regions of the country. I emphasized that for the first time, the Chechen people were given the right to make their own historical choice, and the people consciously chose peace with Russia, putting an end to the long-standing conflict. Akhmat-Khadji led this process, channeled the people's will into a path of peace and creation, laying the foundations for state and spiritual consolidation and the strategic development course that the Head of the Chechen Republic, Hero of Russia, my dear BROTHER Ramzan Akhmatovich Kadyrov, is consistently pursuing today.

Today, when such guests come to the republic, they see not myths but reality — a people who have gone through trials and preserved their faith, honor, and traditions, a union with Russia that has transformed the land of ruins into a territory of rapid development. Scott, who is not visiting for the first time and who knows our customs well, and Garland, who openly admitted that he is genuinely surprised by our hospitality and customs, will take this truth with them — the truth about a strong, peaceful Chechen Republic — to convey it to those who still view us through the eyes of the past!

Dala t'akhie berkate yoyla!

AHMAT — STRENGTH! RUSSIA — POWER!

GOD IS ONE! ALLAH IS GREAT!

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Insanity: UN calls for slavery reparations over US objections

Insanity: UN calls for slavery reparations over US objections

Willow Tohi
Iran warns UAE of &#8220;strong response&#8221; as fears of U.S. ground offensive grow

Iran warns UAE of “strong response” as fears of U.S. ground offensive grow

Laura Harris
Trump expands war on DEI, forcing federal contractors to abandon diversity programs

Trump expands war on DEI, forcing federal contractors to abandon diversity programs

Ava Grace
Iran Dismisses U.S. Ceasefire Plan, Lists Counter-Demands, State Media Reports

Iran Dismisses U.S. Ceasefire Plan, Lists Counter-Demands, State Media Reports

Garrison Vance
Shell CEO Warns of Potential European Fuel Supply Disruptions

Shell CEO Warns of Potential European Fuel Supply Disruptions

Sterling Ashworth
U.S. issues global security alert as Iran tensions escalate

U.S. issues global security alert as Iran tensions escalate

Laura Harris
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy