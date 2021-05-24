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ANTIFA Try to Kill Kevin J. Johnston, Derek Storie, And The Crew
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71 views • May 24, 2021
#Antifa made it clear, they are trying to kill #Calgary Mayor Elect, Kevin J. Johnston - Antifa Steals our election signs, ambushes the team, commits assault, steals cell phone, steals equipment, attempts murder. #Police let them all go 10 minutes later with NO CHARGES.
This photo contains their truck with plate number - help us track them down so we can share the information with police and file a legal claim.
#YYC
#Alberta
#Terrorism
They are driving a BLACK CHEVY SILVERADO with steel ladder and equipment racks in the bed, painted black. License plate 'BVJ 3959'
Video Source: Venezuela / Most Dangerous City on Planet / How People Live
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2n7mK3dYOLw&;t=1903s
This photo contains their truck with plate number - help us track them down so we can share the information with police and file a legal claim.
#YYC
#Alberta
#Terrorism
They are driving a BLACK CHEVY SILVERADO with steel ladder and equipment racks in the bed, painted black. License plate 'BVJ 3959'
Video Source: Venezuela / Most Dangerous City on Planet / How People Live
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2n7mK3dYOLw&;t=1903s
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