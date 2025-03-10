RT News - March 10 2025 6AM GMT

March 10, 2025

rt.com





Brutal point blank footage emerging from Syria - mass executions taking place in the nation as the new Islamist regime in Damascus targets religious minorities. First hand testimony - we speak with those who detail the atrocities, as checkpoints are set up in an ethnic cleansing campaign. Western leaders react to the mass killing going on in Syria but they take aim at the victims, spinning a narrative that the interim government is under attack. Protests erupt on the streets of Bucharest after former Romanian election frontrunner Calin Georgescu is barred from his presidential bid.









RT not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.





