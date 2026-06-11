⚡️IRGC Aerospace Force has released footage showing the launch of medium- & short-range ballistic missiles toward U.S. bases in the region earlier this morning

⚡️ — WATCH: The IRGC Aerospace Force has released footage showing the launch of medium- and short-range ballistic missiles toward U.S. bases in the region earlier this morning.

Adding:

BREAKING: Trump clearly stated that they will strike Iran again tonight.

BREAKING: President Trump via Truth Social:



The United States will be hitting Iran (Whose Navy, Air Force, Radar, Anti Aircraft, and all other forms of Defense, together with most its offensive capability, are GONE!), VERY HARD TONIGHT.



At some point in the not too distant future, we will be taking Kharg Island, and other oil infrastructure points, and assume total control of their Oil and Gas Markets, much like we have with Venezuela, which is working out brilliantly for both Venezuela and the United States of America. Thank you for your attention to this matter!

More: BREAKING: Trump Vows to Occupy Kharg Island.