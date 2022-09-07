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https://gnews.org/post/p1i52d47c
Zeng, Wang, Meng, Jiang Have the Strength but Dare Not Resist Xi, Xi Is Also Trying to Destroy Them; Miles Is Calling Dai Yongge to Join the Whistleblower Movement Which Is the Only Way Out；There Is No So-Called Overseas Media, All Are Controlled by the Chinese Communist Party