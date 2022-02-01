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Pfizer internal emails were leaked, showing how Pfizer discussed answering questions about graphene oxide.
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111 views • February 01, 2022
Pfizer internal emails were leaked, showing how Pfizer discussed answering questions about graphene oxide. In these emails, Pfizer admitted that graphene oxide could be in vaccines. They had no way of ensuring that their supply of ingredients was not contaminated. They just said they weren't on the ingredient list. Then Stephen Hayes, a medical communicator for Pfizer said Pfizer should try to cover everything.
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