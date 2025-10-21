BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Detoxing, the 7 Phases of Toxicity, & Sweating with Richway's amethyst crystal/far-infrared Biomat
45 views • 23 hours ago

Video going over the "7 Phases of Toxicity" by https://RichwayAndFujiBio.com Biomat distributor, Danny Tseng, of both https://Bio-mats.com/danny &


https://Biomats.com/danny-tseng . View clinical studies at: https://Linktr.ee/Biomat & https://Linktr.ee/HeatForCancer




To view a list of ~40 Reasons to become a global Richway Biomat distributor on my T.E.A.M. (together everyone achieves more!), visit any of the below:


https://tinyurl.com/PassiveIncomeWithBiomat


https://tinyurl.com/WhyJoinRichway


https://tinyurl.com/WhyRichway


https://tinyurl.com/PassiveIncomeWithRichway




To see if Richway's products are a great fit for you, fill-out: https://tinyurl.com/BiomatConsultation




If you're highly entrepreneurial or are a healthcare professional with 1 or more brick-and-mortar locations that can easily afford USD$2,050 for the Biomat Pro -- and would like to schedule a complimentary 15-minute product demonstration by lying-down on my 1-inch thick Biomat if you're willing to come to my Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, USA condo -- leave me a voicemail at my voice, only #s below:


1+786.441.2727, cell (but I never text): 305.297.9360, or toll-free: 1+800.250.8975 with 3 to 5 dates & times that you're free to stop by:


7081 Environ Blvd


Lauderhill, FL 33319




Contact me if you'd like to order 1 or more physical copies of "The Fourth Treatment for Medical Refugees" (that's no longer in print) shipped to you, have questions about Richway's products, &/or their part-time, global business opportunity for possible PASSIVE income WHILE U SLEEP for just a one-time USD$80 registration fee after filling-out: https://tinyurl.com/JoinRichway:




Skype: ajnj08 (2 #s)


786.441.2727


cell: 305.297.9360


toll-free: 1+800.250.8976


[email protected], [email protected], or [email protected]


Videoconference join link: tinyurl.com/join1HOGzoom




Or contact Richway's #1 distributor & my upline sponsor, Ron Guerra: [email protected]


m: 303.915.7707




For discounts of up to 40% if you pre-pay for 100 or more, each, of select Richway items, contact Richway's Co-Founder, Calvin Kim, in HI: [email protected] m: (808) 382-8816 & tell him that Danny Tseng referred you.


Since health is intricately tied to wealth -- & since the more financial re$ource$ that you have, the more choices you'll have in order to invest in the healthiest foods & beverages, tools, equipment, places to live in, etc. -- to re-condition your thinking about how to earn $$$ by having a mindset-SHIFT, watch: tinyurl.com/FinancialEd101 OR tinyurl.com/FinancialEducation101, at least, 100 times, study: tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow, fill-out: tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching to see if we'd be a great fit & since I can only work with 5 people at a time to coach to ca$h-flow ~$30,000 to over $1M/MONTH, and leave me a VM at my landline # at 1+786.441.2727, cell: 305.297.9360, or toll-free: 1+800.250.8975 w/ the date & approx. time of your submission since I do not check emails regularly.




Learn about THE FOUNDATION for physical & mental health by understanding & obeying Circadian (& Ultradian & Infradian) Rhythms and Biology (aka: Chronobiology) by visiting any of the following: tinyurl.com/CircadianBiologyForDummies or tinyurl.com/CircadianBiology101


For our "3 Pillars of Health (Light, Water, & Magnetism) Store," visit any of the following: tinyurl.com/3PillarsOfHealthStore, tinyurl.com/LigthWaterMagnetismStore


tinyurl.com/3LeggedStoolOfQuantumBiology


To learn all about the harms of invisible, non-native/man-made electromagnetic fields (nnEMFs), 5G/6G!, radio frequencies, electromagnetic radiation, etc., visit: tinyurl.com/EMFsForDummies


View more great, meaningful, life/health/$$$/time/planet/humanity-$aving, and value-added videos on my other channels listed below:


Brighteon.com/channels/FreedomFrom9to5


https://www.youtube.com/@MoneyTimeAndLocationFreedom


https://youtube.com/@iLuvSavingMoney


https://www.YouTube.com/@DannyZen2 – future home of my “HowToDieOfNothing.com – BEYOND Bulletproof Health” podcast


https://Brighteon.com/channels/onehouseoffthegrid &/or


https://www.youtube.com/@onehouseoffthegrid




https://Brighteon.com/channels/GlyphosateGuy




https://www.youtube.com/@FLenergyAndSun


https://www.youtube.com/@GreenSunshinePowerCompany


https://Brighteon.com/channels/EMPforDummies


https://www.youtube.com/@DrawdownNow

Keywords
glyphosateroundupgmomonsantobayerstephanie seneffpemfsaunagmo foodssweatingtoxic legacyfar-infraredrichwaybiomat
