5. MMS: Youtube wont allow you to learn about Chlorine Dioxide as a medicine in English. English search vs. Spanish search

This video shows how clearly biased Youtube is when you search "Chlorine Dioxide" in english. However, when you search it in spanish (dióxido de cloro), you see that there is A LOT of information on using it for medicinal purposes. Most of it is good and positive. The Spanish results have videos with doctors and chemists that have used it and report that it has helped them with their health issues and their patients. Even when there is something negative towards ClO2 as a medicine posted in spanish, the Comments section is filled with testimonies of people that use it and testify that it works. We cannot even have a discussion about using it for our health on English Youtube because those videos are sensored out in an English search for Chlorine Dioxide. My guess is that outside of the English speaking sites, there is a lot greater acceptance of ClO2 for medicinal purposes. Props to Brighteon for allowing more free speech on topics like this! I believe that allowing more discussion and learning about ClO2 will save more lives.