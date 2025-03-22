BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
434 views • 1 month ago

"There's really no threat from increasing CO2... It's all a made up scare story."

Dr. William Happer, one of the world's most pre-eminent physicists, dispels some of the more prevalent falsehoods perpetuated by climate alarmists about CO2.

"We should all be very grateful that we have CO2 in the atmosphere... Life would die without CO2."

"If you look over the history of life on Earth... there have been times in the past when it's been much much higher than today."

"Life flourished with five times more CO2 than we have today, and there have been times when it's been much lower... and those were actually quite unpleasant times for life."

"There's really no threat from increasing CO2, or any of the other more minor greenhouse gases... It's all a made up scare story.

Full interview https://www.freedom-research.org/p/exclusive-interview-with-prof-william

Source @RealWideAwakeMedia


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net

Keywords
co2global warming hoaxdr william happer
