© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
"There's really no threat from increasing CO2... It's all a made up scare story."
Dr. William Happer, one of the world's most pre-eminent physicists, dispels some of the more prevalent falsehoods perpetuated by climate alarmists about CO2.
"We should all be very grateful that we have CO2 in the atmosphere... Life would die without CO2."
"If you look over the history of life on Earth... there have been times in the past when it's been much much higher than today."
"Life flourished with five times more CO2 than we have today, and there have been times when it's been much lower... and those were actually quite unpleasant times for life."
"There's really no threat from increasing CO2, or any of the other more minor greenhouse gases... It's all a made up scare story.
Full interview https://www.freedom-research.org/p/exclusive-interview-with-prof-william
Source @RealWideAwakeMedia
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net