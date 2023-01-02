The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth. God Needs You To Influence The World!

In these last days we as believers are to help bring as many to Christ as we can. Not by force or coercion Warriors of Light, but by the power of Love.
Many are going to become confused, frustrated, and longing for purpose in this whacky world. You and I mean all of us can be instrumental in stewarding in this end time harvest of souls. l
On today's show we illustrate to you why your trials are important tools that God uses to bring out the best in us. To make you the most powerful influencer that the world has ever seen. Rock on!
