Maria Zeee & Dr. Kirk Elliott-Banks Make Shock Move, Signals of Looming Economic Storm

Daily Pulse Ep 55| Banks just made a shock move risking a 2008-style financial crisis. Meanwhile, Rising oil prices, predicted by JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs, signal escalating Middle East tensions expected. Silver, critical for robotics, chips, and AI, is facing severe supply shortages, with prices potentially soaring from $35 to $100 per ounce. Dr. Kirk Elliott joins us to explain!