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Rosa Koire: BEHIND THE GREEN MASK U.N. Agenda 21
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117 views • September 04, 2021
Alex talks with activist, speaker and blogger Rosa Koire about the United Nations' Agenda 21. Koire is a forensic real estate appraiser specializing in eminent domain valuation. She is the co-founder of the Santa Rosa Neighborhood Coalition, Democrats Against UN Agenda 21, and the Post Sustainability Institute. She is the author of Behind the Green Mask: U.N. Agenda 21, a book now available at the Infowars Store.
https://www.democratsagainstunagenda21.com/index.html
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https://www.democratsagainstunagenda21.com/index.html
https://www.infowars.com
[Order Your Copy Today]
http://www.infowarsshop.com/Behind-The-Green-Mask-UN-Agenda-21_p_585.html
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