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How Foundational Are Black Americans?
Binary Mouse
Binary Mouse
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31 views • July 12, 2021
Breaking down how the colonizers Divide and Conquer Africans on the Continent and in the Diaspora. Today, we certainly cannot move freely around the African continent. Air travel has been sliced and diced making it very difficult and expensive to fly within the continent. It's cheaper to fly to Europe and back from Africa than to fly directly to many African destinations. There are still many hurdles related to visas and passport policies and the leftover bureaucracies within post-colonial governments.
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apartheidslaveryafricaafrican americancolonialismdiaspora
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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