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"Fall In Love With Putting Yourself Back Together Again" Featured Poet #2 Angela Marie
Fight For The Sky
Fight For The Sky
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24 views • September 11, 2022

Check out Angela's Instagram page at angel_writer


I am so happy that I have formed a long distance friendship with my first featured poet, Michelle in Australia.  I wanted to feature her on my channel and it was the most fun I have had making a video.  It was such an honor.  Michelle introduced me to Anna, who is also another amazing person and writer.  So I asked Anna's permission to make a video of one of her writings as well and I am so happy that she said yes!  (She doesn't even know which one I picked, so this will be a surprise for her, too.)  It was hard to choose which one, but this one has a very important message and is so cleverly written.  I hope this video does it justice.  

Let's get comfortable with being uncomfortable and have the will and the wisdom to find our way back when we get lost.  It's good advice for staying sane in an insane world, but more importantly, it's great advice for personal evolution (and ultimately of humanity).

I have pretty much accepted the fact that YouTube doesn't want to show my videos to anyone for some reason, but I really wish that I can get some more "impressions" from the algorithm on this one.  I really want to share these poets' work.  If you watched, THANK YOU!  If you're reading this, THANK YOU and please share with anyone who likes creative and thought provoking stuff.  Cheers.


"The best part about coming undone

is the realization that you get to choose

how you want to put yourself back together"

-Breauna Michelle



If you would like to talk to someone and get another perspective, I am offering a few new clients very affordable hourly rates for coaching (physical, mental, spiritual) and/or just listening as a human being who wants to genuinely help another.

*If you are curious at all and would like more information, I will send you more details if you email me through my business contact email which you can find at the bottom of my About page.


If you would like to donate to this channel at any point, it is always appreciated.

paypal.me/breaunamichelle


Thank You:

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YouTube Audio Library: Ammil by The Tides, Drop by Anno Domini

Pixabay Video by StefWithAnF

Pixabay Image by Geralt


#featuredpoet #fightforthesky #spokenword

poetry reading, personal growth, self awareness, wisdom, philosophy, creative writing, mental health, the human experience

Keywords
couragevaluesphilosophymental healthwriterartistpsychologypoetrycreative writingpersonal growthpoetinner workself awarenessintegrityemotional intelligenceshadow workoriginal poemold soul
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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