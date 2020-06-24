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The David Knight Show (24June20 Full Show)
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23 views • June 24, 2020
The David Knight Show Mon-Fri 8:00am-11:00am CST at banned.video/channel/the-david-knight-show
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parlor and Twitter @Libertytarian
Topics by Timecode:
— 00:04:29 Day 100: Don’t believe media alarmism about 2nd Wave. Here’s why they’re attacking Texas Gov Abbott & others easing lockdown
— 00:13:58 Fauci pushes “viral surge”
— 00:29:41 Media that praised resisting “police state” when it was a black illegal immigrant with EBOLA, now demand totalitarian measures
— 00:31:37 “Heir Conditioners” — BF Skinner’s experiments to condition his own children are being done to us
— 00:39:40 Civil War was about Industrial Revolution, a Fourth Turning, & Civil War 2 is about the reinvention of slavery, the Technocracy Revolution ushered in by the Artilect War
— 00:59:02 “Cracka” - predictive programming for white genocide
— 01:20:47 Bubba, no noose, but he keeps pushing the fantasy while other NASCAR racers push his car to rid themselves of guilt. What’s behind the NASCAR facade
— 01:28:05 Judicial Watch gets access to information that finds that not only were aborted baby parts being trafficked, but the customer was none other than the federal “health” agencies so concerned about saving us from COVID. FDA was buying baby parts to create HM (humanized mice) and Francis Collins set up the the NIH as the brain trust, literally, for Transhumanism, to develop mind transfer and eternal life for elites.
— 01:37:37 Eric Kolkhorst, veteran police officer, son of police officer talks about corruption, recrimination & attacks he suffered for not joining corruption, who & how police were changed
Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parlor and Twitter @Libertytarian
Topics by Timecode:
— 00:04:29 Day 100: Don’t believe media alarmism about 2nd Wave. Here’s why they’re attacking Texas Gov Abbott & others easing lockdown
— 00:13:58 Fauci pushes “viral surge”
— 00:29:41 Media that praised resisting “police state” when it was a black illegal immigrant with EBOLA, now demand totalitarian measures
— 00:31:37 “Heir Conditioners” — BF Skinner’s experiments to condition his own children are being done to us
— 00:39:40 Civil War was about Industrial Revolution, a Fourth Turning, & Civil War 2 is about the reinvention of slavery, the Technocracy Revolution ushered in by the Artilect War
— 00:59:02 “Cracka” - predictive programming for white genocide
— 01:20:47 Bubba, no noose, but he keeps pushing the fantasy while other NASCAR racers push his car to rid themselves of guilt. What’s behind the NASCAR facade
— 01:28:05 Judicial Watch gets access to information that finds that not only were aborted baby parts being trafficked, but the customer was none other than the federal “health” agencies so concerned about saving us from COVID. FDA was buying baby parts to create HM (humanized mice) and Francis Collins set up the the NIH as the brain trust, literally, for Transhumanism, to develop mind transfer and eternal life for elites.
— 01:37:37 Eric Kolkhorst, veteran police officer, son of police officer talks about corruption, recrimination & attacks he suffered for not joining corruption, who & how police were changed
Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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