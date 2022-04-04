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Transhumanism: Is This the Real Driver Behind the Deep State Agenda?
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141 views • April 04, 2022
Kimberly Carter Gamble: Transhumanism: Would you want to be Augmented with AI?
This is a clip taken from a 2 hour deep dive in THRIVE’s FREEDOM PORTAL.
To see the entire show, sign-up for a free trial - https://bit.ly/36RCZvJ
This is a clip taken from a 2 hour deep dive in THRIVE’s FREEDOM PORTAL.
To see the entire show, sign-up for a free trial - https://bit.ly/36RCZvJ
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