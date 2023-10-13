Russia and CIS Nations Condemn Terrorism Against Civilians In The Israel-Palestine Conflict

Russia and CIS Condemn Terrorism Against Civilians In The Israel-Palestine Conflict

The Commonwealth of Independent States foreign ministers also condemned the indiscriminate military action, which can harm non-combatants.

The CIS nations expressed concern over the looming humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip, urging aid and medical assistance to flow to those in need.

The bloc stressed that both sides should establish a ceasefire and abide by humanitarian law.

Adding what Putin said today:

Vladimir Putin:

I have no sympathy for the current leadership of Ukraine

In the mid-90s, during the war in the Caucasus, we had cases of weapons being sold from our warehouses to the enemy, the same thing is now happening in Ukraine, they sell everything that can be sold

I doubt that Hamas received supplies from Ukraine, but I have no doubt that there is a leak of weapons from Ukraine

The attack on Israel is unprecedented not only in scale, but also in cruelty

Putin said that he would not be surprised by Ukrainians selling weapons to Russia

Putin called “ bullshit ”(it can be translated as bullshit) the allegations about Russia’s involvement in blowing up the gas pipeline from Finland to Estonia

For the Russian budget, we need the dollar exchange rate a little lower now.

Also said:

Putin has once again affirmed Russia's position in the ongoing events in Palestine:

1. Peaceful negotiations.

2. Cessation of bloodshed.

3. The creation of an independent Palestine in accordance with UN resolutions.

He emphasized that "Hamas" cannot act as the political leader of the Palestinian people, hinting transparently that Russia sees "Fatah", not "Hamas", as the primary representative of the Palestinians. The upcoming visit of the Palestinian leader, Mahmoud Abbas, underscores this.

Putin also stated that despite Israel's right to defend itself from attacks, but threats to impose a "Leningrad blockade" on Gaza are unacceptable.

Regarding the supply of weapons to "Hamas" from Ukraine, Putin noted that there is no direct evidence of weapon deliveries from Ukraine, but there are leaks of weapons onto the black market (where "Hamas" typically acquires weapons), likely sourced from Ukraine, due to rampant corruption there.