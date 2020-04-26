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3) The Ultimate History Lesson: A Weekend with John Taylor Gatto (Hour 3 of 5)
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http://www.TheUltimateHistoryLesson.com (notes, transcript, links, and more)
http://www.JohnTaylorGatto.com (all of John's books, and current projects)
http://www.PeaceRevolution.org (episodes 041-045 cover The Ultimate History Lesson + Analysis)
http://www.TragedyandHope.com (an online community which provides educational media by independent producers)
HOUR 3 OUTLINE:
1. Corporate and Foundation funding of Education. The Reece Committee, Norman Dodd and the Carnegie minutes. (1:09-2:43)
2. Metaphysical Club, William James, John Dewey, Wilhelm Wundt and the shapers of 20th Century institutions. Charles S. Peirce and Pragmatic Philosophy. The Old Norse Religion. Truth and Justice, Oliver Wendell Holmes, and the Judicial System. (3:15-6:51)
3. Kant and the removal of cause and effect. (Rationalizing irrationality) The Critique of Pure Reason. Pragmatism meets Justified Sinning and the ends justify the means. (6:51-8:23)
4. Bertrand Russell's "The Impact of Science on Society", Fichte, cybernetics and influence of Utopia. Psychology and Pragmatism and vehicle of education. (8:24-9:39)
5. Literacy in the Colonies, Coopers' "The Last of the Mohicans", and "Common Sense." Thomas Paine and the Printing Press. The Complexity of Ideas. Teaching the "criminal" active literacy's and elite boarding schools. Obama, Bill Clinton. Populism and the Science of Speech. (9:40-17:11)
6. Yale and the British Class Tradition. Harvard and the Unitarians. The Massachusetts School Committee. Fabian Socialism and the Wolf in Sheep's Clothing. Beatrice Webb, the niece of Herbert Spencer. "Root Hog, of Die!" "Kill them with kindness. Vs. kill the brutes." (17:11- 21:12)
7. The London School of Economics, Arthur Balfour and the Society for Psychical Research. William T. Stead, Cecil John Rhodes. The Avengers, James Bond the License to Kill (21:13-22:43)
8. The Natural Instinct and the Arch of Life. Congregationalists. Martin Luther. "Every Man his Own Priest." Dissenting independent Religions in the new world. No continuous governments vs. the preservation of hierarchy (22:43-27:04)
9. Intellectual self defense. Oscar Callaway, J.P. Morgan interests and media control. Harry Truman calls out Rockefeller. "Virtual Global Society", World War II and the inability to replace German losses. War Profiteering and Foreclosing the Freedom of Speech. (27:04-30:47)
10. Carroll Quigley and the Council on Foreign Relations. "Tragedy and Hope" and the "story not as delivered." The printing controversy, Quigley's mastery of prose and his admission of agreement. "The Anglo-American Establishment" (30:47-39:35)
11. Revisiting Charles Darwin's "Descent of Man." Francis Galton and the institutionalizing the anti-educational nature. (39:54-42:49)
12. The Cato Institute. Adam Smith and the "Theory of Moral Sentiments." The religion of Libertarian Capitalism (42:11-42:50)
13. Ben Franklin as the "ultimate pragmatist." The Printing Press, the Postal Service, and the University of Pennsylvania. Franklin and the German Pietist groups. (42:50-50:06)
14. Thomas Edison goes west and "The Grand Trunk Herald." (50:07-53:30)
15. Documented history as birthright. The colossal crime, Thomas Malthus and "climbing the mountain." (53:30-55:20)
16. Lippmann, Bernays and Spinoza. "Tractatus Theologico-Politicos." Thomas Jefferson's "Notes on the State of Virginia." The secular religion and the Church of England. (55:20-57:46)
17. "Machiavelli as a fountain of utility for the Borgias." Hobbes "Leviathan" How to maintain power over "the great unwashed." (57:46-100:39)
End of Tape/ Hour 3 -- The contradiction of national policy and the Trilateral Commission. "The Crisis of Democracy". Power is never where it seems to be. The Great Books. End.
http://www.JohnTaylorGatto.com (all of John's books, and current projects)
http://www.PeaceRevolution.org (episodes 041-045 cover The Ultimate History Lesson + Analysis)
http://www.TragedyandHope.com (an online community which provides educational media by independent producers)
HOUR 3 OUTLINE:
1. Corporate and Foundation funding of Education. The Reece Committee, Norman Dodd and the Carnegie minutes. (1:09-2:43)
2. Metaphysical Club, William James, John Dewey, Wilhelm Wundt and the shapers of 20th Century institutions. Charles S. Peirce and Pragmatic Philosophy. The Old Norse Religion. Truth and Justice, Oliver Wendell Holmes, and the Judicial System. (3:15-6:51)
3. Kant and the removal of cause and effect. (Rationalizing irrationality) The Critique of Pure Reason. Pragmatism meets Justified Sinning and the ends justify the means. (6:51-8:23)
4. Bertrand Russell's "The Impact of Science on Society", Fichte, cybernetics and influence of Utopia. Psychology and Pragmatism and vehicle of education. (8:24-9:39)
5. Literacy in the Colonies, Coopers' "The Last of the Mohicans", and "Common Sense." Thomas Paine and the Printing Press. The Complexity of Ideas. Teaching the "criminal" active literacy's and elite boarding schools. Obama, Bill Clinton. Populism and the Science of Speech. (9:40-17:11)
6. Yale and the British Class Tradition. Harvard and the Unitarians. The Massachusetts School Committee. Fabian Socialism and the Wolf in Sheep's Clothing. Beatrice Webb, the niece of Herbert Spencer. "Root Hog, of Die!" "Kill them with kindness. Vs. kill the brutes." (17:11- 21:12)
7. The London School of Economics, Arthur Balfour and the Society for Psychical Research. William T. Stead, Cecil John Rhodes. The Avengers, James Bond the License to Kill (21:13-22:43)
8. The Natural Instinct and the Arch of Life. Congregationalists. Martin Luther. "Every Man his Own Priest." Dissenting independent Religions in the new world. No continuous governments vs. the preservation of hierarchy (22:43-27:04)
9. Intellectual self defense. Oscar Callaway, J.P. Morgan interests and media control. Harry Truman calls out Rockefeller. "Virtual Global Society", World War II and the inability to replace German losses. War Profiteering and Foreclosing the Freedom of Speech. (27:04-30:47)
10. Carroll Quigley and the Council on Foreign Relations. "Tragedy and Hope" and the "story not as delivered." The printing controversy, Quigley's mastery of prose and his admission of agreement. "The Anglo-American Establishment" (30:47-39:35)
11. Revisiting Charles Darwin's "Descent of Man." Francis Galton and the institutionalizing the anti-educational nature. (39:54-42:49)
12. The Cato Institute. Adam Smith and the "Theory of Moral Sentiments." The religion of Libertarian Capitalism (42:11-42:50)
13. Ben Franklin as the "ultimate pragmatist." The Printing Press, the Postal Service, and the University of Pennsylvania. Franklin and the German Pietist groups. (42:50-50:06)
14. Thomas Edison goes west and "The Grand Trunk Herald." (50:07-53:30)
15. Documented history as birthright. The colossal crime, Thomas Malthus and "climbing the mountain." (53:30-55:20)
16. Lippmann, Bernays and Spinoza. "Tractatus Theologico-Politicos." Thomas Jefferson's "Notes on the State of Virginia." The secular religion and the Church of England. (55:20-57:46)
17. "Machiavelli as a fountain of utility for the Borgias." Hobbes "Leviathan" How to maintain power over "the great unwashed." (57:46-100:39)
End of Tape/ Hour 3 -- The contradiction of national policy and the Trilateral Commission. "The Crisis of Democracy". Power is never where it seems to be. The Great Books. End.
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