BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Colonoscopy, Necessary?
THE REALITY OF HEALTH
THE REALITY OF HEALTH
49 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
337 views • 7 months ago

Why You Should Reconsider Routine Colonoscopies | The Reality of Health


In this episode of 'The Reality of Health,' we delve into the controversial topic of colonoscopies. I'll discuss why you should avoid introducing foreign instruments into the delicate tissues of your colon and offer alternative ways to maintain colon health. We'll explore the potential risks and complications associated with colonoscopies, such as bleeding, infections, and perforated intestines. I'll also address dietary factors that contribute to common colon issues and provide guidance on achieving optimal gut health without invasive procedures. Stay healthy, stay informed.




00:00 Introduction to Colon Health


01:10 The Risks of Colonoscopies


04:49 Understanding Colon Issues


09:44 Potential Complications of Colonoscopies


15:03 The Risks of Medical Procedures


16:06 Complications After Medical Procedures


19:23 The Cost of Medical Screenings


20:44 Questioning the Necessity of Screenings


21:08 The Impact of Dietary Fiber


23:26 Alternatives to High-Fiber Diets


24:15 Critique of Routine Medical Screenings


28:25 Final Thoughts on Health and Wellness

Keywords
gut healthgut microbiomenatural healingalternative healthhomeostasiscolonoscopycolon healthmedical proceduresfiber mythshealth mythspolyp removalcolonoscopy risksmedical screeningscolonoscopy complicationspreventative health
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy