🚨Trump, Palantir & The Deep State: Biggest RUG PULL in History

🚨Trump, Palantir & The Deep State: The Biggest RUG PULL in History

In June, Trump struck a deal with Palantir, integrating their vast surveillance network into the heart of the US government.

For the 1st time, a third-party corporation is merging ALL personal data from across federal agencies—thanks to Palantir, a company more like an intel agency than a tech firm.

This was done using a backdoor through DOGE, with Elon Musk facilitating the process. Palantir and Elon have a long history, and recently, xAI (Musk’s company) partnered with Palantir and BlackRock.

Palantir is literally funded by the CIA through its venture capital arm, In-Q-Tel. So, by bringing Palantir in, Trump has effectively employed a CIA proxy to build the largest surveillance police state in American history.

What's even more troubling is that Alex Karp, the CEO of Palantir, bragged about stopping the “rise of the far right” in Europe. Why would Trump—who’s supposed to be a “right-wing populist”—allow someone like Karp, a self-professed progressive, to infiltrate the US government? The answer is simple: they’re setting the stage for the upcoming Social Credit system.

This system will use all personal data—financial, medical, personal, even our carbon usage—to monitor and control us. Everything we do will be tracked by smart devices, and our behavior will dictate our privileges in society. This isn’t just about surveillance; it’s about creating a cashless society where every action and thought is measured, taxed, and controlled.

The ultimate goal? A future where dissent is punished, and “pre-crimes” are set up using advanced AI to charge us with crimes we never committed. It's the dystopian vision of movies like Terminator and Minority Report becoming a reality.

This is the Deep State in its most literal form, and Trump has paved the way for its full implementation.

Adding:

Alex Soros: Pale shadow of his father or rising political WILDCARD?

Alex, son of George Soros and head of his $25B empire since 2023, has reportedly funneled a massive $37M for groups backing Zohran Mamdani to help him win NYC’s Democratic mayoral primary.

New kingmaker?

Who is Alex Soros?

🔴 Took control of George Soros’ empire in 2023.

🔴 Immediately slashed 40% of OSF’s 800 staff, gutting offices in Berlin, London, and Budapest.

🔴 Called it a “strategic overhaul” to sharpen focus before the 2024 US election.

Soros, Biden & Harris

♦️ Under Alex, Free Press (Soros-funded) pushed Big Tech to ramp up censorship before the 2024 election, per the Media Research Center.

♦️ When Biden dropped out, Alex quickly endorsed Kamala Harris, prompting Elon Musk to call her a Soros “puppet.”

♦️ Still, Democracy PAC, the family’s main political vehicle, actually cut spending by $14M, totaling $67.5M to boost Democrats across the board, per the Washington Examiner.

Trump curveball

🔴 After Donald Trump won, Alex reversed tone:

“He was a ‘super candidate’ with increasing appeal to a broader electorate…”

🔴 Trump tapped Scott Bessent – a former Soros fund exec who helped the Quantum Fund score $1B on Black Wednesday – as Treasury secretary.

Clinton ties

🟥 In July 2024, reports confirmed Alex was engaged to Huma Abedin, who has been Hillary Clinton’s closest confidante since 1996 – and dubbed her “mind reader” by The Washington Post.

🟥 Alex (39) and Huma (48) married in June 2025, fueling speculation of a Clinton-Soros political fusion.

And the rumors?

🔶 Some online voices claim Alex is a closeted gay. “Billionaire straight men do not usually get married to 48-year-old women with kids,” tweeted Wall Street Mav.

🔶 However: No credible public information confirms this.

Looking ahead

Per Vanity Fair, Alex is already drafting his shortlist for 2028 – and positioning himself as the Democratic kingmaker to watch.

Adding:

🚨China’s HUGE $586B Trade Surplus RESHAPING Global Trade

H1 2025 Customs Data Just Dropped – Here’s What You NEED to Know:

✅ RECORD-BREAKING SURPLUS: $586 BILLION—Biggest Ever for First Half

✅ EXPORTS SOAR to $1.8 TRILLION (+5.8% YoY)

✅ IMPORTS FINALLY REBOUND: $1.2T (+1.1% YoY) – First Monthly Growth Since February

🌍 GLOBAL TRADE REALIGNMENT IN MOTION:

🔻 US Demand WEAKENS: Exports to America sink -16.1% YoY (But slightly improve from May’s -34% CRASH post-trade deal)

🔺 ASEAN GAINING MOMENTUM: +17% SPIKE in shipments to Southeast Asia (Filling the US gap)

⚡️WHY THIS MATTERS:

Tariffs & Trade Wars are FORCING China to diversify, which means reliance on the West

ASEAN is the NEW growth engine

US-China tensions STILL weighing down on trade, but recovery signs emerging