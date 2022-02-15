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Izmr Afghan Special Galania Papaver Somniferum Amapola Poopy Opium
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28 views • February 15, 2022
DESCRIPTION ALSO IN ENGLISH, BELOW THE SPANISH ONE
It is a high alkaloid yielding variety used in Afghanistan.
Galania is also called "Izmir Afghan Special" by the Izmir Oil & Spice Company in BC, Canada which is where this variety originated.
Galania usually goes from seed to flower in about 55-60 days.
(I have not counted the time personally)
I have fertilized it with worm castings and Ormus.
Es una variedad de alto rendimiento de alcaloides utilizada en Afganistán.
La Galania también se llama "Izmir Afghan Special" por la Izmir Oil & Spice Company en BC, Canadá que es donde esta variedad se originó
La Galania suele pasar de semilla a flor en unos 55-60 días
(No he contado el tiempo personalmente)
La he abonado con humus de lombriz y Ormus.
DESCRIPTION ALSO IN ENGLISH, BELOW THE SPANISH ONE
Soy Un Investigador Y Divulgador De Las Propiedades De Las Plantas Magicas Y Medicinales. Mi Discord De Plantas: https://discord.gg/rVsmn2UdKN
Tambien me gustan los juegos en PC ¡SOY DE CANTABRIA, ESPAÑA!
I am a Researcher and Disseminator of the Properties of Magical and Medicinal Plants. My Plants Discord: https://discord.gg/rVsmn2UdKN
I also like PC games I'm from CANTABRIA, SPAIN!
#Papaver #Izmir #Galania #Afganistán #Afghan #seeds #Somniferum #album #efectos #Ethnobotany #Etnobotánica #PlantasMagicas #España #Cantabria #CastroUrdiales #orirogen #orirogeno #PainKiIler #SALUD #MagicGarden #MagicHerbs #MagicGarden #Effect #Psycoactives #SueñosLucidos #LucidDream #efectos #Euforia #PlantasMagicas #memory #Past #Amapola #Poppy #Powers #Poderes #meme #Seeds #Pink #Flowers #Ormus #seeds #Special #HerbNavigatorOfTheWorld #medicinal #magic #garden #Ormus #flower #seeds #Amapola #Afrodisiaco #APHRODISIACS #effect #LegalHigh #apaptogen #adaptogen #memoria #vitalidad #hojas #planta #contienen #Compuestos #Resin #Resina #Plantas #riquezainterior #hierbasmagicas #sagrado #plantasmagicas #grupo #WHATSAPP #grupodeWHATSAPP #DiscordGrupo #Discord #antepasados #emetico #purificacion #limpiar #de #malas #energias #hierbas #sagradas #espiritualidad #spiritual #detox
It is a high alkaloid yielding variety used in Afghanistan.
Galania is also called "Izmir Afghan Special" by the Izmir Oil & Spice Company in BC, Canada which is where this variety originated.
Galania usually goes from seed to flower in about 55-60 days.
(I have not counted the time personally)
I have fertilized it with worm castings and Ormus.
Es una variedad de alto rendimiento de alcaloides utilizada en Afganistán.
La Galania también se llama "Izmir Afghan Special" por la Izmir Oil & Spice Company en BC, Canadá que es donde esta variedad se originó
La Galania suele pasar de semilla a flor en unos 55-60 días
(No he contado el tiempo personalmente)
La he abonado con humus de lombriz y Ormus.
DESCRIPTION ALSO IN ENGLISH, BELOW THE SPANISH ONE
Soy Un Investigador Y Divulgador De Las Propiedades De Las Plantas Magicas Y Medicinales. Mi Discord De Plantas: https://discord.gg/rVsmn2UdKN
Tambien me gustan los juegos en PC ¡SOY DE CANTABRIA, ESPAÑA!
I am a Researcher and Disseminator of the Properties of Magical and Medicinal Plants. My Plants Discord: https://discord.gg/rVsmn2UdKN
I also like PC games I'm from CANTABRIA, SPAIN!
#Papaver #Izmir #Galania #Afganistán #Afghan #seeds #Somniferum #album #efectos #Ethnobotany #Etnobotánica #PlantasMagicas #España #Cantabria #CastroUrdiales #orirogen #orirogeno #PainKiIler #SALUD #MagicGarden #MagicHerbs #MagicGarden #Effect #Psycoactives #SueñosLucidos #LucidDream #efectos #Euforia #PlantasMagicas #memory #Past #Amapola #Poppy #Powers #Poderes #meme #Seeds #Pink #Flowers #Ormus #seeds #Special #HerbNavigatorOfTheWorld #medicinal #magic #garden #Ormus #flower #seeds #Amapola #Afrodisiaco #APHRODISIACS #effect #LegalHigh #apaptogen #adaptogen #memoria #vitalidad #hojas #planta #contienen #Compuestos #Resin #Resina #Plantas #riquezainterior #hierbasmagicas #sagrado #plantasmagicas #grupo #WHATSAPP #grupodeWHATSAPP #DiscordGrupo #Discord #antepasados #emetico #purificacion #limpiar #de #malas #energias #hierbas #sagradas #espiritualidad #spiritual #detox
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