🆘Sasha🆘URGENT another urgent soul at TX Harris country murder “shelter”

Texas is one of the highest kill states in the nation. These “shelters” like BARC and Harris county in HOUSTON are making MILLIONS UPON MILLIONS of your tax dollars to Kill these dogs with ZERO accountability , zero independent audit. I’d you’re a rescue of any size in TX you have to pay for tlyour own yearly audit. Anytime an audit is done (which is very rarely like recently at Philly acct) fraud and mismanagement is always found. Does NOONE of th so called truthers, patriots care ? Yet Alex Jones is wining about his $2000 cat ??? Wow 😳 so much for HUMANITY.







if you can help save by sharing. Offering to foster. Pledging. Or adopting a shelter dog like her please step up . Things have never been this bad . Many if these dogs lost their human parents due to Covid/ SADD



