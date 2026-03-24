BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

🎵Mah-Na-Mah-Nintendo
wolfburg
wolfburg
28 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
6 views • Yesterday

Upbeat and whimsical novelty pop track characterized by a driving 4/4 rhythm and a playful, scat-like vocal performance, The arrangement features a prominent, bouncy synth bassline paired with crisp acoustic drums and bright, staccato keyboard chords, The lead male vocal is energetic and rhythmic, utilizing nonsense syllables in a call-and-response fashion, The harmonic structure is simple and repetitive, centered around a major key with a fast tempo of approximately 130 BPM, Production is clean and polished, with a slight reverb on the vocals to enhance the lighthearted, comedic atmosphere, The song structure consists of repeating melodic phrases that build in intensity through vocal layering and rhythmic variations

[Intro]

(Hey Splat, shigity-shigity-shwa)  
(Guess what, idiot?)  
(What you do today?)  
(Bram!)  
(Hey, I got a new Super Nintendo!)  
(You didn't!)  
(Swear to God!)  
(Oh yeah, let me see it!)  
(Wow, that's it!)  
(Yeah, you like that, idiot?)  
(It has a new game!)  
(What game?)  
(It is called Mario Twins!)  
(They look the same!)  
(Good god!)  
(They look so goddamn like the same person!)  
(They're twins, that's why!)  
(Hey, let's play it, ready?)  
(All right, do it!)  
(There it goes!)

[Build]

Mah Nà Mah Nà (ba-dee-bee-dee-bee)  
Da-da-da-da-da-da (Bram!)  
Mah Nà Mah Nà (ba-dee-bee-dee-bee)  
Da-da-da-da-da-da (Hoo!)  

Mah Nà Mah Nà  
(Shik-shik-a-da-da-da-da-da)  
Mah Nà Mah Nà  
Da-da-da-da-da-da (Bingo!)

[Drop – Chorus Mix]

Mah Nà Mah Nà (ba-dee-bee-dee-bee)  
Da-da-da-da-da-da (Hoo!)  
Mah Nà Mah Nà (ba-dee-bee-dee-bee)  
Da-da-da-da-da-da (Hoo!)  

Mah Nà Mah Nà (ba-dee-bee-dee-bee-dee-bee-dee-bee)  
Get, get, get, get  
Da-da-da-da-da-da  
Da-da-da-da-da-da (Hoo!)  

Mah Nà Mah Nà (ba-dee-bee-dee-bee)  
Shut up, goddamn!  
Mah Nà Mah Nà (ba-dee-bee-dee-bee)  
Da-da-da-da-da-da (Bingo!)

[Verse – Call & Response]

Ma-na-ma-na-ma-na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na  
Da-da-da-da-da-da (Dingo-dingo-dingo!)  
Ma-na-ma-na-ma-na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na  
(Do it!)  

Ma-na-ma-na-ma-na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na  
Da-da-da-da-da-da (Bingo!)  
Ma-na-ma-na-ma-na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na  
(Da-da-da-da-da-da-da-da-da)

[Hook – Tighter Blend]

Mah Nà Mah Nà (ba-dee-bee-dee-bee)  
Da-da-da-da-da-da (Hoo!)  
Mah Nà Mah Nà (ba-dee-bee-dee-bee)  
Da-da-da-da-da-da (Hoo!)  

Mah Nà Mah Nà (ba-dee-bee-dee-bee-dee-bee-dee-bee)  
Da-da-da-da-da-da (Bram!)  
Get, get, get, get  
Da-da-da-da-da-da (Hoo!)

[Final Hype]

Mah Nà Mah Nà (ba-dee-bee-dee-bee)  
Da-da-da-da-da-da (Bingo!)  
Mah Nà Mah Nà (ba-dee-bee-dee-bee)  
Da-da-da-da-da-da (Hoo!)  

Mah Nà Mah Nà (ba-dee-bee-dee-bee-dee-bee-dee-bee-dee-bee)  
Da-da-da-da-da-da (Hoo!)  
Shut up, goddamn!  

Mah Nà Mah Nà  
Da-da-da-da-da-da  
Mah Nà Mah Nà  
(Bingo!)

Keywords
the arrangement features a prominentbouncy synth bassline paired with crisp acoustic drums and brightstaccato keyboard chordsthe lead male vocal is energetic and rhythmicutilizing nonsense syllables in a call-and-response fashionthe harmonic structure is simple and repetitivecentered around a major key with a fast tempo of approximately 130 bpmproduction is clean and polishedwith a slight reverb on the vocals to enhance the lightheartedcomedic atmospherethe song structure consists of repeating melodicphrases that build in intensity through vocal layering and rhythmic variations
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The Permaculture Promise: A blueprint for food freedom and Earth healing

The Permaculture Promise: A blueprint for food freedom and Earth healing

Belle Carter
6 U.S. Nuclear Warheads Remain Unrecovered Decades After Accidents

6 U.S. Nuclear Warheads Remain Unrecovered Decades After Accidents

Edison Reed
UAE Proposes International Session on Securing Vital Energy Corridors

UAE Proposes International Session on Securing Vital Energy Corridors

Garrison Vance
Breaking the Spell: The shocking science behind mass delusion and how to break free

Breaking the Spell: The shocking science behind mass delusion and how to break free

Kevin Hughes
Simulation: Extended Strait of Hormuz Closure Could Affect $1.2 Trillion in Global Trade

Simulation: Extended Strait of Hormuz Closure Could Affect $1.2 Trillion in Global Trade

Garrison Vance
Study Finds Resveratrol Compound Inhibits Growth of Ovarian Cancer Cells

Study Finds Resveratrol Compound Inhibits Growth of Ovarian Cancer Cells

Coco Somers
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy