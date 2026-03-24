🎵Mah-Na-Mah-Nintendo

Upbeat and whimsical novelty pop track characterized by a driving 4/4 rhythm and a playful, scat-like vocal performance, The arrangement features a prominent, bouncy synth bassline paired with crisp acoustic drums and bright, staccato keyboard chords, The lead male vocal is energetic and rhythmic, utilizing nonsense syllables in a call-and-response fashion, The harmonic structure is simple and repetitive, centered around a major key with a fast tempo of approximately 130 BPM, Production is clean and polished, with a slight reverb on the vocals to enhance the lighthearted, comedic atmosphere, The song structure consists of repeating melodic phrases that build in intensity through vocal layering and rhythmic variations

[Intro]



(Hey Splat, shigity-shigity-shwa)

(Guess what, idiot?)

(What you do today?)

(Bram!)

(Hey, I got a new Super Nintendo!)

(You didn't!)

(Swear to God!)

(Oh yeah, let me see it!)

(Wow, that's it!)

(Yeah, you like that, idiot?)

(It has a new game!)

(What game?)

(It is called Mario Twins!)

(They look the same!)

(Good god!)

(They look so goddamn like the same person!)

(They're twins, that's why!)

(Hey, let's play it, ready?)

(All right, do it!)

(There it goes!)



[Build]



Mah Nà Mah Nà (ba-dee-bee-dee-bee)

Da-da-da-da-da-da (Bram!)

Mah Nà Mah Nà (ba-dee-bee-dee-bee)

Da-da-da-da-da-da (Hoo!)



Mah Nà Mah Nà

(Shik-shik-a-da-da-da-da-da)

Mah Nà Mah Nà

Da-da-da-da-da-da (Bingo!)



[Drop – Chorus Mix]



Mah Nà Mah Nà (ba-dee-bee-dee-bee)

Da-da-da-da-da-da (Hoo!)

Mah Nà Mah Nà (ba-dee-bee-dee-bee)

Da-da-da-da-da-da (Hoo!)



Mah Nà Mah Nà (ba-dee-bee-dee-bee-dee-bee-dee-bee)

Get, get, get, get

Da-da-da-da-da-da

Da-da-da-da-da-da (Hoo!)



Mah Nà Mah Nà (ba-dee-bee-dee-bee)

Shut up, goddamn!

Mah Nà Mah Nà (ba-dee-bee-dee-bee)

Da-da-da-da-da-da (Bingo!)



[Verse – Call & Response]



Ma-na-ma-na-ma-na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na

Da-da-da-da-da-da (Dingo-dingo-dingo!)

Ma-na-ma-na-ma-na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na

(Do it!)



Ma-na-ma-na-ma-na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na

Da-da-da-da-da-da (Bingo!)

Ma-na-ma-na-ma-na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na-na

(Da-da-da-da-da-da-da-da-da)



[Hook – Tighter Blend]



Mah Nà Mah Nà (ba-dee-bee-dee-bee)

Da-da-da-da-da-da (Hoo!)

Mah Nà Mah Nà (ba-dee-bee-dee-bee)

Da-da-da-da-da-da (Hoo!)



Mah Nà Mah Nà (ba-dee-bee-dee-bee-dee-bee-dee-bee)

Da-da-da-da-da-da (Bram!)

Get, get, get, get

Da-da-da-da-da-da (Hoo!)



[Final Hype]



Mah Nà Mah Nà (ba-dee-bee-dee-bee)

Da-da-da-da-da-da (Bingo!)

Mah Nà Mah Nà (ba-dee-bee-dee-bee)

Da-da-da-da-da-da (Hoo!)



Mah Nà Mah Nà (ba-dee-bee-dee-bee-dee-bee-dee-bee-dee-bee)

Da-da-da-da-da-da (Hoo!)

Shut up, goddamn!



Mah Nà Mah Nà

Da-da-da-da-da-da

Mah Nà Mah Nà

(Bingo!)

