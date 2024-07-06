People started talking about Covid vaccines on Australian television

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Some people want to ask, for example, when will the government officially confirm that the vaccine has harmful effects? My life changed on September 10, 2021. 2 hours later I started having an adverse reaction to Pfizer. For two and a half years I was practically bedridden. I was on the verge of a breakdown. I am under the supervision of a neurologist, two gastroenterologists and a cardiologist.
And they inserted a needle into me. After 5 minutes my head almost came off my body. My face turned bright red. My vision has deteriorated. I couldn't hear. My body went numb. My hands went numb. I had paresthesias all over my body. And from that moment my hair began to fall out. For the next three years I could barely walk. Ever since I heard about this drug from Pfizer. It ruined my life.